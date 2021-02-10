City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Updated Health Order for Places of Worship

February 10, 2021

This is to provide you the revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order, dated February 10, 2021, to clarify that in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and the subsequent change made by the State related to Places of Worship in Tier 1, Places of Worship can open for indoor services limited to 25% of indoor capacity and must continue to comply with the required modifications provided by Appendix A: Social (Physical Distancing).

The Health Officer Order and protocols are available on Public Health’s website.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to promote the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

2/10/21

