City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

School Reopening

CityHallScoop

no comments

February 19, 2021

Reopening schools

The County reached an important milestone Monday that enables schools to open on-site learning for grades TK through 6. The key factor is the County’s sustained adjusted case rate of under 25 new cases per 100,000 people for five consecutive days, which meets the State’s requirements for reopening, provided schools are in full compliance with State and County directives. The criteria for reopening grades 7 through 12 will be met when the County’s case rate drops below seven per 100,000 people. For more information, go to: publichealth.lacounty.gov.

2/19/2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: