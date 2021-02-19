School Reopening

The County reached an important milestone Monday that enables schools to open on-site learning for grades TK through 6. The key factor is the County’s sustained adjusted case rate of under 25 new cases per 100,000 people for five consecutive days, which meets the State’s requirements for reopening, provided schools are in full compliance with State and County directives. The criteria for reopening grades 7 through 12 will be met when the County’s case rate drops below seven per 100,000 people. For more information, go to: publichealth.lacounty.gov.

