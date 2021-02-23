Signup Now to Receive a Library Summer Reading Program Teen Volunteer Application

Teens interested in volunteering with the South Pasadena Public Library during the 2021 Summer Reading Program should complete the interest form now to receive the volunteer application and information which will be emailed in early March. Interested volunteers must be completing 6th grade this year to apply. Those chosen to be a volunteer will be notified by April 30.

This year’s Summer Reading Program will run from Tuesday, June 1 through Saturday, July 31. Teen volunteering begins on Monday, May 17. Volunteers are expected to complete at least 20 hours of work. Tasks will include writing book reviews, letters to local seniors, sidewalk chalk art, and creating craft samples.

Questions? Email childrenlibrarian@southpasadenaca.gov.

