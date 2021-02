On March 1st, 3 additional sectors – Education and Childcare, Emergency Services and First Responders, and Food & Agriculture – will be eligible to be vaccinated here in LA County. We are working with these sectors and other partners to finalize vaccination strategies that offer multiple sites where eligible workers can get vaccinated.

Learn more about the different vaccination tiers and find out when it’s your turn to receive your free COVID-19 vaccination, by visiting VaccinateLACou

2/23/21