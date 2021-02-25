Vaccinating the Education Community

Beginning March 1st, eligibility for vaccinations in LA County opens up for education and childcare workers who work or live in LA County. All eligible workers will be able to sign up for appointments starting next week at various community vaccine sites including pharmacies, health clinics, and City of LA vaccination sites listed on VaccinateLACounty.com.

In addition to getting vaccinated at the many pharmacies and clinics across the County, child care workers will have a dedicated vaccination site opened for them at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles along with specific days allotted for early childcare and education personnel at LA County large capacity vaccination sites on Saturdays where they can receive the vaccine.

Personnel at independent/private schools will also be able to be vaccinated at County vaccination sites.

Also eligible for vaccinations beginning Monday, are workers in the food and agricultural sector and emergency service workers and first responders.

Learn more about the different vaccination tiers and find out when it’s your turn to receive your free COVID-19 vaccination, by visiting VaccinateLACounty.com.

