The Rialto Revealed: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Historic Theater’s Restoration

The South Pasadena Public Library will celebrate the rebirth of the historic Rialto Theatre with an illustrated talk on Wednesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m.. Speaker Escott O. Norton will showcase the Rialto’s magnificent history and share a behind-the-scenes look at the Shomof Group’s recent work to restore the exterior to its former glory. Norton is a lifelong preservationist, former Executive Director of the Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation, and founder of the non-profit Friends of the Rialto organization. The event will be live-streamed on the Crowdcast platform and is free and open to the public, but an internet connected device is required. Click HERE to register. This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, with additional thanks to the Shomof Group and the Friends of the Rialto. For more information, visit the library’s website or call 626-403-7350 during the library’s open hours or email library@southpasadenaca.gov.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

2/26/2020