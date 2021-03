March is Women’s History Month. The South Pasadena Public Library has curated a collection of memoirs, biographies, and autobiographies about women–from larger-than-life to the ordinary–with important stories to tell.

Check out ebooks and eaudiobooks from the Women’s History Month: Biographies & Autobiographies Collection on OverDrive today and celebrate the lives and history of women!

Cathy Billings

Library Director

3/1/21