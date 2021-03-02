COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Newly Eligible Groups

Starting today, three additional sectors – Education & Childcare, Emergency Services & First Responders, and Food & Agriculture – will be eligible to be vaccinated here in LA County. It’s important to note that, if you work in one of these sectors, you can either live or work here in LA County to be eligible to be vaccinated.

When you go to get your vaccine, you will need to show documentation that includes a photo ID, though it does not have to be government issued, proof that you either live or work in LA County and proof that you work in a sector that is eligible to be vaccinated.

If you are not in one of the eligible groups you are not able to be vaccinated at this time. If you were able to make an appointment but are not in one of the eligible groups, please cancel your appointment and do not come to the vaccination site – you will be turned away. People coming to be vaccinated will be asked to verify they are in an eligible group, and anyone not able to do this will not be vaccinated.

For additional information on each newly eligible groups and to learn more about the documents needed to verify eligibility, please see below:

Education & Childcare | Emergency Services & First Responders | Food & Agriculture

3/2/21