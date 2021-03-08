City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Celebrate Arbor Day by Dedicating a Tree in South Pasadena!

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 8, 2021

March 7 is Arbor Day in the state of California and in South Pasadena, a proud Tree City, it’s the perfect day to dedicate a tree! Arbor Day is a day in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees which play an important role in cleaning our air, cooling our streets, conserving energy, providing homes for wildlife, and creating healthy communities.

Did you know that the City has a Tree Dedication Program? Trees can be planted to celebrate the birth of a child, special event, to honor a special person in your life, or just because. Tree donations beautify and benefit the environment by enhancing the City’s Urban Forest. If you would like additional information about the City’s Tree Dedication Policy or would like an application, please call the Public Works Department at (626) 403-7240 or download the application online here.

3/8/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: