Celebrate Arbor Day by Dedicating a Tree in South Pasadena!

March 7 is Arbor Day in the state of California and in South Pasadena, a proud Tree City, it’s the perfect day to dedicate a tree! Arbor Day is a day in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees which play an important role in cleaning our air, cooling our streets, conserving energy, providing homes for wildlife, and creating healthy communities.

Did you know that the City has a Tree Dedication Program? Trees can be planted to celebrate the birth of a child, special event, to honor a special person in your life, or just because. Tree donations beautify and benefit the environment by enhancing the City’s Urban Forest. If you would like additional information about the City’s Tree Dedication Policy or would like an application, please call the Public Works Department at (626) 403-7240 or download the application online here.

3/8/21