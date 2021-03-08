Kelvin Machado of the Water Division is the first Public Works Employee of the Quarter. The program recognizes exceptional Public Works staff throughout the year. Kelvin was selected for his dedication, leadership, teamwork, and his positive attitude. He demonstrated these qualities by volunteering to be on the Public Works Safety Committee and making a collaborative effort with his team during daily tasks. Kelvin is a valuable resource to his co-workers and supervision because he continually seeks out new information and techniques in Water Distribution, which he readily shares with his co-workers. Kelvin plays an important role in providing a safe and clean drinking water to our residents. Kudos to Kelvin.

