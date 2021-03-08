City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Public Works Employee of the Quarter

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 8, 2021

Kelvin Machado of the Water Division is the first Public Works Employee of the Quarter. The program recognizes exceptional Public Works staff throughout the year.  Kelvin was selected for his dedication, leadership, teamwork, and his positive attitude. He demonstrated these qualities by volunteering to be on the Public Works Safety Committee and making a collaborative effort with his team during daily tasks. Kelvin is a valuable resource to his co-workers and supervision because he continually seeks out new information and techniques in Water Distribution, which he readily shares with his co-workers. Kelvin plays an important role in providing a safe and clean drinking water to our residents. Kudos to Kelvin.

3/8/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: