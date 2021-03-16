

Background: California leads nation in assistance and protection for renter

• Governor Newsom signed SB 91, establishing the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program, allocating $2.6 billion in federal rent assistance.

• SB 91 extends eviction protections to June 30, 2021.

• These efforts will enable low-income households most impacted by the pandemic to stay in their homes and prevent displacement which will be crucial to an equitable recovery.

Overview: Program supports housing stability for most vulnerable

• CA COVID-19 Rent Relief provides financial assistance to income-qualified renters experiencing housing instability.

• The program provides rent reimbursement to landlords for unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

• Landlords are eligible to receive 80% of unpaid rent, as long as they agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.

• Eligible renters whose landlords don’t participate in the program can still receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

• Paying the 25% of past due rent by June 30, 2021 can help keep you in your home under the extended eviction protections provided in SB91.

• Eligible renters can also receive future rent assistance equal to 25% of their monthly rent.

• Verify eligibility and apply starting March 15, 2021 at HousingIsKey.com.



Qualification Criteria: Relief provided to both eligible landlords and renters

• Landlords who have one or more eligible renters who have unpaid rent accrued from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.

• Renters who are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, who have incurred a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are experiencing housing instability.

• If eligible, either a landlord or a renter can initiate the application process.

• Applicants will not be asked about their citizenship, nor will they be required to show proof of citizenship.

• The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program is available to all eligible applicants starting Monday, March 15, however applications submitted from households at the greatest risk of eviction will be prioritized first.

o Greatest risk of eviction is understood based on a renter’s ability to pay the minimum 25% rent owed, the household’s AMI, and if the household is located in an area disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.

Resources Available: Person-centered program helps eligible households get help quickly

• Resources and application information are available at HousingIsKey.com.

• A statewide network of local community partners has been established to help answer eligibility questions and submit applications. A list is available at HousingIsKey.com.

• A CA COVID-19 Rent Relief call center is available to get help answering eligibility questions, for application assistance, and to provide information on local assistance: 1-833-430-2122 between 7 am and 7 pm daily.



How to Apply

• Renters and landlords can determine eligibility and apply for funds directly at HousingIsKey.com.

• If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center, 1-833-430-2122 for information on the help center nearest to you to help you access an application

3/16/21