Background: California leads nation in assistance and protection for renter
• Governor Newsom signed SB 91, establishing the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program, allocating $2.6 billion in federal rent assistance.
• SB 91 extends eviction protections to June 30, 2021.
• These efforts will enable low-income households most impacted by the pandemic to stay in their homes and prevent displacement which will be crucial to an equitable recovery.
Overview: Program supports housing stability for most vulnerable
• CA COVID-19 Rent Relief provides financial assistance to income-qualified renters experiencing housing instability.
• The program provides rent reimbursement to landlords for unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
• Landlords are eligible to receive 80% of unpaid rent, as long as they agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.
• Eligible renters whose landlords don’t participate in the program can still receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.
• Paying the 25% of past due rent by June 30, 2021 can help keep you in your home under the extended eviction protections provided in SB91.
• Eligible renters can also receive future rent assistance equal to 25% of their monthly rent.
• Verify eligibility and apply starting March 15, 2021 at HousingIsKey.com.
Qualification Criteria: Relief provided to both eligible landlords and renters
• Landlords who have one or more eligible renters who have unpaid rent accrued from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
• Renters who are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, who have incurred a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are experiencing housing instability.
• If eligible, either a landlord or a renter can initiate the application process.
• Applicants will not be asked about their citizenship, nor will they be required to show proof of citizenship.
• The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program is available to all eligible applicants starting Monday, March 15, however applications submitted from households at the greatest risk of eviction will be prioritized first.
o Greatest risk of eviction is understood based on a renter’s ability to pay the minimum 25% rent owed, the household’s AMI, and if the household is located in an area disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.
Resources Available: Person-centered program helps eligible households get help quickly
• Resources and application information are available at HousingIsKey.com.
• A statewide network of local community partners has been established to help answer eligibility questions and submit applications. A list is available at HousingIsKey.com.
• A CA COVID-19 Rent Relief call center is available to get help answering eligibility questions, for application assistance, and to provide information on local assistance: 1-833-430-2122 between 7 am and 7 pm daily.
How to Apply
• Renters and landlords can determine eligibility and apply for funds directly at HousingIsKey.com.
• If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center, 1-833-430-2122 for information on the help center nearest to you to help you access an application
3/16/21