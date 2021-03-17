Stay Housed L.A. County is a partnership between the County of Los Angeles (DCBA), tenant-led community organizations, and legal services providers to provide tenants with the information, services, resources, and support they need to exercise their rights so that they can remain safely in their homes.



Features of the Stay Housed L.A. County Program:

• Countywide public information and awareness campaign on tenant rights and resources via mass digital media advertisements and media stories on various platforms to reach millions of tenants in multiple languages

• Targeted outreach and education to directly engage with hundreds of thousands of tenants via virtual “know your rights” workshops, phone calls, text messages, and emails to connect them with services and resources

• Free limited-scope legal representation, which includes one-on-one legal consultations, document preparation in response to a termination of tenancy notice, and out-of-court dispute resolution or negotiation services

• Free full-scope legal representation, which includes comprehensive legal services to prevent or resolve an eviction case, representation in court, and active defense against landlord harassment and retaliation

• Short-term rental assistance—up to $7,500 or 3 months retroactive or proactive assistance, whichever is less—to aid tenants in stabilizing their housing before, during, or after the conclusion of an eviction case

• Comprehensive legal assessments and referrals to wraparound and supportive services to help tenants maintain housing stability during or after participation in the program



Eligibility Requirements:

Tenants seeking free limited-scope legal representation must:

• Have received a Notice to Terminate Tenancy or a formal Unlawful Detainer (UD) complaint; experienced harassment or retaliation from their landlord for exercising their rights; be undergoing a COVID-19 dispute with their landlord; and/or experiencing a housing issue that could lead to displacement

• Reside within the boundaries of the County

• Have a household income at or below 80% of the AMI, defined as $90,100 a year for family of four or $63,100 a year for a single person household

Tenants seeking free full-scope representation and/or short-term rental assistance under the program must:

• Have received a formal notice terminating tenancy or a UD complaint, and/or be experiencing an active dispute or issue with the landlord, as described in the eligibility requirements for limited-scope representation

• Reside within the boundaries of the County

• Have a household income at or below 50% Area Median Income (AMI), defined as $56,300 a year for a family of four or $39,450 a year for a single person household, and/or receive public benefits, such as Medi-Cal, CalFRESH, CalWORKs, General Assistance (GA)/General Relief (GR), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), etc.



Resources:

Stay Housed L.A. County website: www.stayhousedla.org

Stay Housed L.A. County hotline: (888) 694-0040

Department of Consumer & Business Affairs (DCBA), Housing & Tenant Protections website: www.rent.lacounty.gov

DCBA Housing & Tenant Protections email: rent@dcba.lacounty.gov

DCBA tenant & landlord hotline: (833) 223-RENT (7368

