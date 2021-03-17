Housing is Key, Public Resources

As the state moves quickly to launch its CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program, we wanted to provide some guidance on how to direct callers. We would like to point them to resources available to California consumers for COVID-19 eviction protection and rental assistance. Please note, these resources listed below are overseen by multiple departments and contracted vendors.



CA COVID-19 Rent Relief

For callers with questions regarding rental assistance, please refer them to the following locations:

Housing is Key Website (HousingIsKey.com)

This website is the main portal for landlords and tenants to get information on COVID-19 rental assistance and eviction protections. The application to apply for rental relief will be here. Have callers click on the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief button for more information and to take an eligibility quiz to apply.

CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center (833)-430-2122

Hours of Operation:

• Monday through Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Types of calls that should be referred to this line:

• Calls about state’s rental assistance program.

• Calls about eligibility requirements.

• Calls about needing help with the application.

• Calls asking about a local partner or organization in their area for help.



Eviction Protection Resources

1. Housing is Key Website (HousingIsKey.com)

This website is the main portal for landlords and tenants to get information on COVID-19 rental assistance and eviction protections. The forms/declarations they need can be downloaded here.

• Users who have question(s) about rental assistance and/or eviction protections should send them via email to: housing@bcsh.ca.gov

2. Housing is Key Telephone Assistance Line (833) 422-4255

Hours of Operation:

• Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Saturday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Types of calls that should be referred to this line:

• Calls about state’s rental assistance program.

• Calls about landlord-tenant issues.

• Calls about information on Housing Is Key website.



When to Transfer a Caller to the Department of Real Estate (DRE)



1. DRE Telephone Call Center (877) 373-4542

Note: Due to increased call volume, wait times can be excessive

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Types of calls that should be referred to this line:

• Question about a DRE license

• Questions about a DRE licensing exam

• Questions about how to hire a real estate agent

• Questions about how to check the license of a real estate agent

• Questions on housing issues not involving rentals or leases

You can send licensing-related questions to DRE via email to: Ask.DRElicensing@dre.ca.gov.

Those callers should include their License or Exam Identification number (if known), their full first and last name, and a phone number where DRE can contact them (if needed) and detailed information on how DRE can help them.

3/17/21