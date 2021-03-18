Online Survey for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on historic properties and in historic districts – Due April 1, 2021

Without further “ADU”… we need your thoughts about accessory dwelling units on historic properties and in historic districts!

We need to hear your ideas!

While state law severely limits the local discretion cities can have in the approval of ADUs, one tool available to communities like South Pasadena is the development of objective design standards and guidelines for ADUs on historic properties and in historic districts. The City has received a grant from the State of California Office of Historic Preservation to develop such standards and guidelines, and a critical part of the project is to seek input from the community on what these standards should include.

Take the survey!

With that in mind, we’ve developed a brief online survey so that you can share your thoughts on how to ensure that new ADUs are compatible with historic homes and neighborhoods.

To take the survey, simply go to this link:

https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building

Please complete the survey by April 1, 2021.

No Computer?

If you would prefer to fill out the survey by hand, we would be happy to mail it to you so you can fill it out, mail it, or drop it off at the City of South Pasadena, Police Department, 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Please call (626) 403-7220 and request a survey.

