City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Technical Issues Result in Delayed South Pasadena City Council Meeting March 17

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 18, 2021

Due to technical issues that developed during the live streaming of the March 17, 2021 South Pasadena City Council meeting, the meeting was adjourned before action was taken on the final public hearing item on the agenda.  The final public hearing was the consideration of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Annual Budget.  

The public hearing for adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Proposed Budget will be carried over to the April 7, 2021 City Council meeting.   “The South Pasadena public can be assured that no official City action occurred after the meeting was no longer being streamed live,” stated Interim City Manager Sean Joyce.  

The City is working on the issue so that the April 7 City Council meeting will be streamed as scheduled.  City Council agendas are available here the South Pasadena website.

3/18/21

