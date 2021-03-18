Reopening Progress

Los Angeles County recently moved to the red tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy that allowed the County to reopen several key sectors Monday including, on-site learning for students in grades 7 through 12, museums, gyms, movie theaters, and indoor dinning at restaurants, with required safety measures in place including masking and distancing requirements.

The County must remain in the red tier for three consecutive weeks before moving to the less restrictive orange tier, even if the County’s metrics align sooner with the orange tier. L.A. County’s daily case rate must be at, or below 3.9 new cases per 100,000 people, and the County’s test positivity rate must be at, or below 4.9% for two consecutive weeks to qualify for the orange tier. Visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov to learn more.

