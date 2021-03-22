Updated Health Officer Order Effective March 20, 2021

Please see the update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/HOO/HOO_SaferatHomeCommunity.pdf (HOO)(dated March 19, 2021), effective as of 12:01 AM Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The HOO was modified to reflect updates that allow breweries, distilleries, and wineries to reopen for outdoors only if not serving a bona fide meal; add a specific protocol for Limited Services, Appendix W http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/protocols/Reopening_LimitedServices.pdf; and increase the number of participants obtaining in-person behavioral health or substance use disorder support in therapeutic small group meetings and obtaining in-person faith based small group counseling services, where the services cannot reasonably be practiced remotely.

Public Health’s HOO and sector protocols are available on the website http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

