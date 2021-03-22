City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Updated Health Officer Order Effective March 20, 2021

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 22, 2021

Please see the update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/HOO/HOO_SaferatHomeCommunity.pdf (HOO)(dated March 19, 2021), effective as of 12:01 AM Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The HOO was modified to reflect updates that allow breweries, distilleries, and wineries to reopen for outdoors only if not serving a bona fide meal; add a specific protocol for Limited Services, Appendix W http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/protocols/Reopening_LimitedServices.pdf; and increase the number of participants obtaining in-person behavioral health or substance use disorder support in therapeutic small group meetings and obtaining in-person faith based small group counseling services, where the services cannot reasonably be practiced remotely.

Public Health’s HOO and sector protocols are available on the website http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

3/22/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: