Add Your Name to the Declaration Denouncing Hate Crimes Against Asian American & Pacific Islanders (AAPI)



South Pasadena community denounces all hate crimes, xenophobic rhetoric, and all forms of racism. Violence affects us all. It is only together that we can combat the escalation of hate towards the AAPI community. On behalf of the South Pasadena Chinese-American Club, WISPPA, and Southpasadenan Newspaper, and others, if you live or work in South Pasadena you are invited to click here to provide your name and street name as a comment on this post so that the South Pasadenan Newspaper may print all names in the local newspapers in solidarity with all AAPI individuals. Names added via comments on the Southpasadenan Newspaper website will be added to the signature list.

3/22/21