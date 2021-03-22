City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Add Your Name to the Declaration Denouncing Hate Crimes Against Asian American & Pacific Islanders (AAPI)

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 22, 2021


South Pasadena community denounces all hate crimes, xenophobic rhetoric, and all forms of racism. Violence affects us all. It is only together that we can combat the escalation of hate towards the AAPI community. On behalf of the South Pasadena Chinese-American Club, WISPPA, and Southpasadenan Newspaper, and others, if you live or work in South Pasadena you are invited to click here to provide your name and street name as a comment on this post so that the South Pasadenan Newspaper may print all names in the local newspapers in solidarity with all AAPI individuals. Names added via comments on the Southpasadenan Newspaper website will be added to the signature list.

3/22/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: