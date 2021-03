The South Pasadena City Council, on behalf of the City and all residents thereof, denounce hate crimes, hateful rhetoric and hateful acts against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and reaffirm our commitment to ensure that API Americans feel safe and welcome, both during this COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. On Wednesday March 17, 2020 South Pasadena City Council voted to approve this Resolution 7710.

3/23/21