City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Senator Portantino and Supervisor Barger to Co-Host COVID-19 Community Town Hall

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 22, 2021

Senator Anthony Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) will co-host a  town hall with Supervisor Kathryn Barger on March 24 via Zoom and Facebook livestream. The event will focus on the following issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic: vaccines, pediatric health, and tenant relief. 

Hosts:                          
Senator Anthony J. Portantino

Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Health Panel:             

Pia S. Pannaraj, MD, MPH
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Southern California
Infectious Disease Specialist, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Patricia Marquez Sung, MPH, CIC
Manager of Infection Prevention and Control, USC Verdugo Hills

Tenant Relief:            

Linda Jenkins
Acting Director, Community and Economic Development Division
Los Angeles County Development Authority

Dana Pratt
Chief, Housing & Tenant Protections
Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs

WHAT:                         COVID-19 Town Hall

WHEN:                        Wednesday, March 24, 2021

To RSVP and join the town hall, please visit our website: https://sd25.senate.ca.gov/covid-19-townhall-vaccine-and-housingtenant-relief

3/22/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: