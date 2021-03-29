City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Important Spring Break Traveling Information

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 29, 2021

Spring Break Travel

With Spring Break upon us, LA County’s Department of Public Health encourages everyone to remain close to home and adhere to the State travel advisory which recommends no recreational travel outside a 120-mile radius. 

Recreational travelers and residents coming to LA County are required to self-quarantine for 10 days after returning from out-of-state or out-of-country travel.

It is recommended that resident travelers who are exposed to crowds and/or unmasked individuals in close proximity get tested upon their return. There is a heightened risk if traveling to places with high rates of community transmission, like Miami, which is recently reporting a 9% test positivity rate; this is 6 times higher than the test positivity rate in LA County. 

Remember how easily this virus can spread, and take every action you can to protect yourself and others until we all can get vaccinated. To see when it’s your turn for a vaccine, go to: VaccinateLACounty.com.

