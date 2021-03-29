Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elects Scott J. Svonkin as Chairman and Ari Ruiz as Vice Chairman for 2021

The Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance has unanimously re‑elected Scott J. Svonkin, for the 19th consecutive year as its Chairman. Chairman Svonkin was first appointed to the Commission in November 1997 by former Third District Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky and was re-appointed in 2017 by current Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “My goal is to help our commission lead the fight in Los Angeles County against insurance fraud and educate consumers,” said Chairman Svonkin. Appointed to the Commission in July 2017 by Board Chair Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Vice Chairman Ari Ruiz was also re-elected Vice Chairman for his fourth consecutive year. Vice Chairman Ruiz has been noted as an influential civic and political activist who has devoted his life to community and civic engagement, particularly in the areas of immigrant rights, LGBT equality, youth empowerment, and education. He is a former member of the City of Los Angeles Commission for Children, Youth & Their Families and served as the second youngest Commissioner in the history of the City of Los Angeles. In that capacity, he served as an advisor to the Mayor and City Council for policy regarding children, youth, and their families, including health insurance. Vice Chairman Ruiz serves as District Representative for Assemblywoman Autumn R. Burke, where he advises her on Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Transgender issues and education, environment, and insurance issues. Duties of the 10-member Commission include apprising the Board of Supervisors of significant developments concerning consumer insurance matters, crafting recommendations for reducing the cost of insurance, improving public education, and community awareness regarding insurance issues. The Commission holds annual press conferences during fire season to inform the public of the importance of maintaining adequate homeowner’s insurance. Currently, the Commission is focused on the issues of insurance regarding rights and services, fraud, and consumer education. If you would like to have more information about this topic, please call Commission on Insurance at (213) 974-1431 or email at lacic@bos.lacounty.gov.

