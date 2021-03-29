City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Kids Can Vote Now for their Favorite CYRM Nominee!

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 29, 2021

Every year, the South Pasadena Public Library celebrates the nominees for the California Young Reader Medal (CYRM), with kids having the chance to cast their votes for their favorite book. Since the CYRM’s inception in 1974, millions of California children have nominated, read, and voted for the winners of the CYRM. Visit our YouTube channel to watch librarians read the 2020-2021 CYRM primary picture book nominees, or borrow them from the library to read yourself. Then fill out our ballot by the end of March to vote for your favorite!

Click the links below to place holds on the Primary Picture Book Category Nominees:

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López

Madeline Finn and the Library Dog by Lisa Papp

Alfie: (the Turtle who Disappeared) by Thyra Heder

After the Fall: How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again by Dan Santat

Poor Louie by Tony Fucile

Readers can also vote for their favorites in other categories, like picture books for older readers and young adult.

Cathy Billings
Library Director

3/29/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: