Kids Can Vote Now for their Favorite CYRM Nominee!

Every year, the South Pasadena Public Library celebrates the nominees for the California Young Reader Medal (CYRM), with kids having the chance to cast their votes for their favorite book. Since the CYRM’s inception in 1974, millions of California children have nominated, read, and voted for the winners of the CYRM. Visit our YouTube channel to watch librarians read the 2020-2021 CYRM primary picture book nominees, or borrow them from the library to read yourself. Then fill out our ballot by the end of March to vote for your favorite!

Click the links below to place holds on the Primary Picture Book Category Nominees:

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López

Madeline Finn and the Library Dog by Lisa Papp

Alfie: (the Turtle who Disappeared) by Thyra Heder

After the Fall: How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again by Dan Santat

Poor Louie by Tony Fucile

Readers can also vote for their favorites in other categories, like picture books for older readers and young adult.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

3/29/21