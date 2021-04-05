Updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order Effective Monday, April 5 at 12:01 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the State of California’s Orange Tier, beginning Monday, April 5 at 12:01 a.m. Additional safety modifications are required or recommended for many sectors.

The modifications to the Health Officer Order include the following:

Bars that do not provide meals will be allowed to open outdoors with distancing, masking and infection control safety measures. Indoor operations are not permitted. Visits are limited to 90 minutes. Masks are required except when people are eating or drinking. There can be no counter seating and people can eat or drink only when they are seated. Tables must be 8 feet apart, with a maximum of 6 people from up to 3 different households. There can be no live entertainment, television is permitted outdoors only and hours of operations are from 11:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

can be open indoors at 50% capacity. Youth and Adult Recreational Sports can play all outdoors sports between two teams with required modifications. For events or competitions that involve more than two teams or multiple individual or doubles competitors, event organizers must apply to Public Health for approval of the proposed athletic event, tournament or competition.

It is critical that businesses follow Health Officer Order directives and infection protocols to protect workers and customers and minimize COVID-19 spread as much as possible. The County’s recovery and the safety of workers and customers depend on businesses fully implementing infection control and physical distancing requirements.

Also, effective April 1, 2021, amusement parks, outdoor seated live events and outdoor professional sporting events are permitted with the safety measures in place, including occupancy limits, distancing, masking and eating and drinking requirements.

Please visit the website to see the new Health Officer Order and all updated Los Angeles County protocols and guidance documents related to COVID-19, including information on the vaccine.

Thank you, from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

4/5/21