Travel Advisory Updates

Los Angeles County is updating our travel advisory. The Centers for Disease Control and LA County continue to urge that everyone avoid non-essential travel during this time when there are significant hot spots across the country and the world and significant risk from more infectious variants.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated, meaning 2 weeks have passed after their second dose for Pfizer or Moderna, or after their single dose of Johnson and Johnson, are, however, at lower risk and can now travel and will not be required to test or quarantine upon their arrival in Los Angeles County if they do not have any symptoms of illness.

Travelers who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for 7 full days after travel if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result taken 3-5 days after their arrival. If a traveler does not get tested after they arrive in Los Angeles County, they must quarantine for a full 10 days.

All travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival, and should get tested and isolate if they develop symptoms.

Visit publichealth.lacounty.gov for more information.

4/6/21