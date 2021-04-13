Library Celebrates Earth Day

Natural history documentarian David Attenborough stated, “An understanding of the natural world and what’s in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfillment.” Earth Day is Thursday, April 22nd, and the South Pasadena Public Library will celebrate it with activities and resources that spur curiosity and encourage awareness of the natural world.

The library is pleased to launch its new “Trees of Library Park” Google Map, and invites families to feed their inquiring minds by participating in a Library Park Tree Scavenger Hunt. Starting on Earth Day, April 22nd, nature-lovers may pick up or download a Library Park Tree Scavenger Hunt card that includes a link to the Trees of Library Park map, and embark on a discovery of species and their characteristics. When completed, participants can return their scavenger hunt card at the Library Takeout door to receive an earth-friendly prize (while supplies last).

The library prides itself on celebrating Earth Day, every day, with its large collection of materials on ecological and environmental topics. Readers are encouraged to browse curated collections of eBooks and eAudiobooks for kids and adults on the library’s digital book lending platform, Overdrive. This Earth Day also happens to be a Take and Make craft kit Thursday. Stop by Library Takeout on April 22nd, between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m., to pick up a Flower Garden craft, while supplies last.

With the Library Park Tree Scavenger Hunt, the library’s extensive collections, and an Earth Day-themed Take and Make Craft Kit, budding eco-activists can celebrate Earth Day, spend time in nature, satisfy their curiosity about the natural world, and find great fulfillment—all thanks to the library and the generous support of the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library!

The South Pasadena Public Library is located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena. Although the library building is currently closed to the public for the health and safety of our community, we are offering Library Takeout, a no-contact check-out and pick-up service. Takeout hours are Monday-Thursday, 1:00-7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Sunday. The library is currently working toward being able to safely offer modified in-person services. To be notified about service changes, sign up to receive informational emails from the library here: www.southpasadenaca.gov/librarynews.

Cathy Billings

Library Director