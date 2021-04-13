Vaccine Eligibility Will Expand to Ages 16+ on April 15

This Thursday, April 15th all persons who live or work in LA County and are 16 years and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For those 16 and 17, it will be important to be aware that you can only be vaccinated at this time with the Pfizer vaccine. Therefore, if given the option while registering on VaccinateLACounty.com, please be sure to select the Pfizer when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.

As we move into a new tier that no longer requires you to identify your eligibility based on your occupation, it is important that you still provide documentation that you live or work within LA County and provide some sort of photo ID that doesn’t necessarily have to be government issued. Insurance and Immigration status are not required, and the vaccine is free. You will not have to pay anything out-of-pocket for the vaccine, and none of your information is shared with immigration officials.

