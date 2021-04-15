City Hall Scoop

Congratulations to the 2021 Library Bookmark Contest Winners

April 15, 2021

This year over 70 children and teens participated in the South Pasadena Public Library’s Bookmark Contest. The theme for the contest, which is also this year’s Summer Reading Program theme, was Reading Colors Your World. Mark your calendars for the SRP kick off on Tuesday, June 1!  

Bookmarks designed by the four winners will be printed and distributed during the Summer Reading Program. The Library congratulates the winners and thanks all the youth who participated in the contest.  

Ruby, Grade K, “Read with Flying Colors”

Makayla, Grade 3, “Vibrant Stories”

Cassidy, Grade 5, “Stories Paint the Skies”

Claire, Grade 9, “Growing Your World Through Reading”

Cathy Billings
Library Director

4/15/21

