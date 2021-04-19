City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order

April 19, 2021

This is to provide you the revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order  (HOO), “Reopening Safer at Work and in the Community for Control of COVID-19: Blueprint for a Safer Economy—Orange Tier Risk Reduction Measures” and the following updated and new protocols, effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Please visit our website to see the revised HOO and all of the protocols and guidance documents related to COVID-19, including information on the vaccine.

