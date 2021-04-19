This is to provide you the revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order (HOO), “Reopening Safer at Work and in the Community for Control of COVID-19: Blueprint for a Safer Economy—Orange Tier Risk Reduction Measures” and the following updated and new protocols, effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Please visit our website to see the revised HOO and all of the protocols and guidance documents related to COVID-19, including information on the vaccine.

