South Pasadena wants your inputon the City Budget

The City of South Pasadena would like your feedback regarding priorities for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. A community budget engagement program was developed by staff to facilitate a dialogue between residents and the City to better understand community priorities for future spending.

Due to the health crisis and social distancing guidelines, the City has created a fully digital community budget engagement program.

The online survey allows residents to provide input on specific City services and programs.

The City will be collecting responses to the survey from April 15, 2021 through April 30, 2021. This input is requested prior to the City preparing the FY 2022 budget to allow for earlier input into the City’s budget development. Input received will be presented with a draft operational budget to the Finance Commission and the City Council at public meetings in May. The City Council is slated to adopt a final budget by June 30, 2021.

The Budget serves as a “blueprint” for providing City services and as a working financial plan for the fiscal year. It reflects City policies, goals, and priorities and provides an overall plan for allocating City resources to a variety of programs and services. If you would like to participate in the budget process, please visit our website or submit your comment to: budget@southpasadenaca.gov or via voicemail (626) 403-7309.

4/19/21