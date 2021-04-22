Special City Council Meeting: City Manager Candidate Forum Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The South Pasadena City Council will host a candidate forum on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to introduce City Manager candidate Armine Chaparyan.

The community is invited to meet Ms. Chaparyan during the virtual forum as she presents her experience and interest in serving in the City’s top administrative post. “Appointment of a City Manager is the most important decision the City Council will make,” said Mayor Mahmud. Community input was a key feature of the recruitment process, which included 4 stakeholder panels consisting of more than 30 residents, former elected officials, business and community leaders.

Ms. Chaparyan has 15 years of experience in municipal government and holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Public Administration Masters from the University of Southern California. Ms. Chaparyan has worked for the cities of Ontario, Santa Clarita, and most recently San Gabriel.

If you are interested in hearing from the candidate on specific topic areas, please email cmoffice@southpasadenaca.gov. There will also be an opportunity for questions at the end of the forum, time permitting.

The virtual meeting will be conducted over ZOOM and broadcast live on the City Council meeting webpage. Registration is not required to participate in the live forum. Click here to join: https://zoom.us/j/98134318679?pwd=Njhqam13TWwrUzE2d0owRjF6Zlhqdz09

Following the community forum, it is expected that an employment agreement will be presented for consideration at the regular May 5, 2021 City Council meeting.

4/22/2021