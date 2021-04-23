Getting Tested For COVID-19 Is Still Important

As more people get vaccinated and we move towards herd immunity, the LA County Department of Health Services reminds residents that it is still important to get tested. Get tested if you have symptoms, if you have been asked to by a public health official, or if you think you have been exposed.

In the video above, learn about pop-up COVID-19 testing sites open in community spaces like parks, churches and grocery stores. By knowing if you have COVID-19, you can help stop the spread by isolating yourself immediately and protect yourself and others. Find testing locations by calling 211 or visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. For other community resources visit www.covidhelpla.org.

Appointments are currently not needed and you are able to register on-site at LA County and City of LA testing sites. Appointments can still be made and can help reduce wait times. View our FAQs for more information on COVID-19 testing in LA County.

