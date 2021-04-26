City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Conserve your water and get paid, too!

April 26, 2021

This Earth Month, commit to making sustainable changes in your home! The city and its partners offer a wide variety of water conservation rebates, helping you save water, save money, and reduce your impact on the environment. Reduce your outdoor water use by upgrading your sprinklers and irrigation controllers or go big and replace your turf with low water-use plants. Rebates for available for turf removal, plants, trees, sprinkler nozzles, drip irrigation, and more. Decrease your indoor water use by upgrading to efficient fixtures like washing machines and toilets!

Whether water flows in from elsewhere or is pumped out of local wells, it takes lots of energy to bring water to your home. When you reduce your water use, you also reduce your indirect energy consumption. To find out more about water conservation and rebates, visit: www.southpasadenaca.gov/waterconservation and www.socalwatersmart.com.

