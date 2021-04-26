Limited Number of No Appointment Needed Vaccine County Run Sites

A limited number of no appointment needed on-site registration spots are being offered at all County-run mass vaccination sites through Monday 4/26 while supply lasts. Anyone 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles County can now get vaccinated without booking an appointment at the below locations (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).

Balboa Sports Complex Cal State Northridge Pomona Fairplex 17015 Burbank Blvd Encino, CA 913616 Tuesday-Saturday 9am-3pm 18343 Plummer Street Northridge, CA 91325 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm 2370 East Arrow Highway (Gate 15) La Verne, CA 91750 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm Eugene A. Obregon Park The Forum LA County Office of Education 4021 E. 1st Street Los Angeles, CA 90063 Tuesday-Saturday 8:30am-3pm 3900 Manchester Blvd Inglewood, CA 90305 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm 12830 Columbia Way Downey, CA 90242 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center College of the Canyons 3850-A East Avenue S Palmdale, CA 93550 Monday-Sunday 11am-7pm 25000 Valencia Blvd Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Monday-Sunday 11am-7pm

The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect you and your loved ones from this deadly virus, and we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated. You can also bring your friends and family with you!

To learn more about the vaccines that are available, download Vaccines Facts or visit VaccinateLACounty.com or vacunateLosAngeles.com.

4/26/21