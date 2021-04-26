City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Limited Number of No Appointment Needed Vaccine County Run Sites

April 26, 2021

A limited number of no appointment needed on-site registration spots are being offered at all County-run mass vaccination sites through Monday 4/26 while supply lasts.  Anyone 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles County can now get vaccinated without booking an appointment at the below locations (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).

Balboa Sports ComplexCal State NorthridgePomona Fairplex
17015 Burbank Blvd Encino, CA 913616     Tuesday-Saturday 9am-3pm18343 Plummer Street Northridge, CA 91325     Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm2370 East Arrow Highway (Gate 15) La Verne, CA 91750   Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm
Eugene A. Obregon ParkThe ForumLA County Office of Education
4021 E. 1st Street Los Angeles, CA 90063   Tuesday-Saturday 8:30am-3pm3900 Manchester Blvd Inglewood, CA 90305   Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm12830 Columbia Way Downey, CA 90242   Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm
Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation CenterCollege of the Canyons
3850-A East Avenue S Palmdale, CA 93550   Monday-Sunday 11am-7pm  25000 Valencia Blvd Santa Clarita, CA 91355   Monday-Sunday 11am-7pm  

The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect you and your loved ones from this deadly virus, and we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated. You can also bring your friends and family with you! 

To learn more about the vaccines that are available, download Vaccines Facts or visit VaccinateLACounty.com or vacunateLosAngeles.com.  

4/26/21

