Limited Number of No Appointment Needed Vaccine County Run Sites

A limited number of no appointment needed on-site registration spots are being offered at all County-run mass vaccination sites through Monday 4/26 while supply lasts. Anyone 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles County can now get vaccinated without booking an appointment at the below locations (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).
|Balboa Sports Complex
|Cal State Northridge
|Pomona Fairplex
|17015 Burbank Blvd Encino, CA 913616 Tuesday-Saturday 9am-3pm
|18343 Plummer Street Northridge, CA 91325 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm
|2370 East Arrow Highway (Gate 15) La Verne, CA 91750 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm
|Eugene A. Obregon Park
|The Forum
|LA County Office of Education
|4021 E. 1st Street Los Angeles, CA 90063 Tuesday-Saturday 8:30am-3pm
|3900 Manchester Blvd Inglewood, CA 90305 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm
|12830 Columbia Way Downey, CA 90242 Monday-Sunday 9am-4:30pm
|Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center
|College of the Canyons
|3850-A East Avenue S Palmdale, CA 93550 Monday-Sunday 11am-7pm
|25000 Valencia Blvd Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Monday-Sunday 11am-7pm
The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect you and your loved ones from this deadly virus, and we encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated. You can also bring your friends and family with you!
To learn more about the vaccines that are available, download Vaccines Facts or visit VaccinateLACounty.com or vacunateLosAngeles.com.
4/26/21