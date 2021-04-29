South Pasadena’s Reuse and Recycle Directory

Do you have items that are recyclable, but not sure what to do with them? We can help! The City of South Pasadena has created a Reuse and Recycle Directory to highlight how we can help improve our earth by reducing, reusing, and recycling. We’ve gathered many local businesses and organizations that accept items that can be recycled or sell/fix items to be reused.

Here are a few examples of items you can count on finding in our Reuse and Recycle Directory:

Book, CDs, DVDs

Bottles & Cans

Clothes

Eye Glasses

Plastic Bags

Furniture

Packing Materials

Needles

Find the directory and additional information on how you can reduce waste here. If you’d like to be added to the directory, send us an email at environmentalprograms@southpasadenaca.gov!

