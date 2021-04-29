City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

South Pasadena’s Reuse and Recycle Directory

CityHallScoop

no comments

April 29, 2021

Do you have items that are recyclable, but not sure what to do with them? We can help! The City of South Pasadena has created a Reuse and Recycle Directory to highlight how we can help improve our earth by reducing, reusing, and recycling. We’ve gathered many local businesses and organizations that accept items that can be recycled or sell/fix items to be reused.

Here are a few examples of items you can count on finding in our Reuse and Recycle Directory:

  • Book, CDs, DVDs
  • Bottles & Cans
  • Clothes
  • Eye Glasses
  • Plastic Bags
  • Furniture
  • Packing Materials
  • Needles

Find the directory and additional information on how you can reduce waste here. If you’d like to be added to the directory, send us an email at environmentalprograms@southpasadenaca.gov!

4/29/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: