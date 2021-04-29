City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Survey Deadline for the City Budget April 30,2021

CityHallScoop

no comments

April 29, 2021

The City of South Pasadena would like your feedback regarding priorities for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. A community budget engagement program was developed by staff to facilitate a dialogue between residents and the City to better understand community priorities for future spending.

Due to the health crisis and social distancing guidelines, the City has created a fully digital community budget engagement program.

The online survey allows residents to provide input on specific City services and programs. 

The City will be collecting responses to the survey from April 15, 2021 through April 30, 2021. This input is requested prior to the City preparing the FY 2022 budget to allow for earlier input into the City’s budget development. Input received will be presented with a draft operational budget to the Finance Commission and the City Council at public meetings in May. The City Council is slated to adopt a final budget by June 30, 2021.

The Budget serves as a “blueprint” for providing City services and as a working financial plan for the fiscal year.  It reflects City policies, goals, and priorities and provides an overall plan for allocating City resources to a variety of programs and services.  If you would like to participate in the budget process, please visit our website or submit your comment to: budget@southpasadenaca.gov or via voicemail (626) 403-7309.

4/29/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: