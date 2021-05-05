South Pasadena Police Chief Appointed

Following a recruitment and two rounds of interviews conducted separately by a panel of four community members and a panel comprised of three police chiefs (including former South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller) and South Pasadena Fire Chief Paul Riddle, Interim City Manager Sean Joyce has appointed Acting Police Chief Brian Solinsky, a 27-year veteran of South Pasadena Police Department, to the full-time Police Chief post.

“I have been impressed with Acting Chief Solinsky’s leadership since Chief Ortiz’ departure late last year. Under Brian’s leadership, the Police Department has already renewed its commitment to community engagement and initiated training programs aimed at police accountability and inclusiveness. Now, with the benefit of the insights of eight interview panelists who evaluated four finalists, I am even more confident that Acting Chief Solinsky is the best candidate to lead the men and women of the South Pasadena Police Department during this transformational era in municipal law enforcement,” said City Manager Sean Joyce said.

Upon learning of his appointment to lead the South Pasadena Police Department, Chief Solinsky, responded by stating that, “It is an honor to have been selected as the next Chief of Police for the City of South Pasadena. I look forward to my continued service to this great city in this new position of leadership. I embrace contemporary policing philosophies that promote efficiency, effectiveness, and the equitable treatment of all. I am committed to strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and our citizens. I believe it is only through this partnership that a police department’s true success can be measured, and I pledge to serve the South Pasadena community with integrity and distinction.”

Chief Solinsky will lead the Department of 36 sworn officers and 15 full-time non-sworn personnel and an annual budget of about $10 million. Joyce conferred with his apparent successor, Armine Chaparyan, before making his decision to appoint Solinsky.

