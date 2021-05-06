City Hall Scoop

Upcoming Suicide Prevention Webinars Friday, May 21, 2021

May 6, 2021

The South Pasadena Youth Commission, in partnership with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will host two online webinars for residents of South Pasadena on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The first informative webinar will run from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will address risk factors, warning signs for suicide, and strategies that can help save lives. This webinar will be geared towards youth to help provide information and skills to help their communities.

To register for the Talk Saves Lives webinar please visit https://tslyc52121.attendease.com/

The second webinar will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This webinar is designed for parents to learn how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems, initiate a conversation with their child, and help them get help.

To registers for More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents webinar please visit https://mtsparents52121.attendease.com/

The webinars will be led by Louisa Rocque, director of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the Greater Los Angeles and Central Coast area. For more information, please call the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380.

5/6/21

