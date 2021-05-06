LA County Meets Threshold For Yellow Tier Reopenings

Yesterday, Los Angeles County officially met the threshold for the least restrictive Yellow Tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

A revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will go into effect on Thursday, May 6, to reflect newly permitted activities. Moving into the yellow tier allows for increases in capacity in many sectors and allows bars to begin providing indoor service at 25% capacity. All of these changes will still require safety modifications, including masking, distancing and infection control to reduce the risk of transmission.

Visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/Coronavirus/ to learn more.

5/6/21