South Pasadena City Manager Named

With benefit of the insights of four community focus groups of 31 South Pasadena community leaders, each describing the ideal qualities they wish to see in the next city manager, the City Council retained executive recruiter Mr. Gary Phillips, of Bob Murray & Associates to undertake a national recruitment to gather qualified candidates to fill the city’s vacant city manager position. Following candidate screening, and two rounds of City Council interviews, and a well-received April 28 virtual community forum with the final candidate, the City Council has unanimously appointed Armine Chaparyan to the City’s top administrative post. Ms. Chaparyan has 15 years of local government experience, most recently serving as assistant city manager of San Gabriel.

“The City Council has an ambitious agenda for making South Pasadena even more special than it already is. We look forward to working with Armine to advance infrastructure projects and services that improve the quality of life of every South Pasadenan. We know that Armine is very familiar with our city and looks forward to putting her energy and talent to good use in South Pasadena. We are excited to welcome Armine as our new City Manager,” said Mayor Diana Mahmud.

Ms. Chaparyan, a graduate of John Muir High School in Pasadena, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from U.C.L.A and a Masters of Public Administration from U.S.C. She will start her new position with South Pasadena on Monday, May 31, 2021. Her starting annual salary is $215,000.

5/6/21