Mask Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated People

You are fully vaccinated if it’s has been at least two weeks since you got the Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen vaccine, or at least two weeks since you got the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Outdoors:

At crowded events, such as live performances, parades, or sports events.

In crowded spaces where you can’t stay 6 feet apart and you do not know if everyone around you is fully vaccinated.

In public or private settings where wearing a mask is required by Public Health, the facility operator, or the business.

Indoors:

In public settings and when visiting businesses, except in instances when not wearing a mask is allowed by Public Health, such as dining indoors in a restaurant.

At a workplace, whether you are a customer, visitor, or employee.

Gathering with people who are not fully vaccinated (including children) from more than one other household

Visiting an unvaccinated person who is at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person who is at a higher risk.

5/7/21