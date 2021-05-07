Mask Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated People

You are fully vaccinated if it’s has been at least two weeks since you got the Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen vaccine, or at least two weeks since you got the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Outdoors:
- At crowded events, such as live performances, parades, or sports events.
- In crowded spaces where you can’t stay 6 feet apart and you do not know if everyone around you is fully vaccinated.
- In public or private settings where wearing a mask is required by Public Health, the facility operator, or the business.
Indoors:
- In public settings and when visiting businesses, except in instances when not wearing a mask is allowed by Public Health, such as dining indoors in a restaurant.
- At a workplace, whether you are a customer, visitor, or employee.
- Gathering with people who are not fully vaccinated (including children) from more than one other household
- Visiting an unvaccinated person who is at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person who is at a higher risk.
Learn more about when and where you don’t have to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated or visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov.
