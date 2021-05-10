South Pasadena Pocket Park Community Meeting

The South Pasadena Community Services Department and Parks and Recreation

Commission would like to hear feedback from South Pasadena residents regarding the

two potential pocket parks to be built at 2006 Berkshire Avenue and 1107 Grevelia

Street.



The Community Services Department will hold a virtual community meeting on Zoom on

Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6:30 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to obtain input from

South Pasadena residents regarding the conceptual designs of the pocket park that will be

presented by David Volz, of David Volz Design.



To join the Virtual Community Meeting via Zoom, use Meeting ID: 910 9555 8784 with

Passcode: 741060 or dial in at: +1 (669) 900-6833.

Zoom link:https://zoom.us/j/91095558784?pwd=a2FHNnZJY0QrOUsxb3NKUzFRc0g0dz09#success



Comments can be contributed during the meeting or can be submitted by emailing Sheila

Pautsch at spautsch@southpasadenaca.gov by Monday, May 10, 2021 by 12:30pm. If

you are unable to attend the meeting, you can view the presentation and provide feedback

by visiting www.southpasadenaca.gov/pocketparks.



Your valued input will be part of your neighborhood. If you have any questions, please

contact me at 626-403-7362, or via email at spautsch@southpasadenaca.gov.

5/10/21