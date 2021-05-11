To receive important public safety messages from the City, we urge you to sign up for ConnectSouthPas: https://connectsouthpasadena.bbcportal.com/?

The notification system allows you to create a profile and select how you would like officials to contact you in an emergency – options include email, voice or text message. You can register multiple phone numbers, email addresses, and can even register locations in South Pasadena of interest to you, such as your home, a relative’s home or your child’s school.

