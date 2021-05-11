It’s never been easier to get your COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone aged 16 years and older who lives or works in LA County—regardless of immigration status. Please bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Help protect your loved ones and your community and walk up to any LA County-run vaccination site and get vaccinated today, no appointment needed!

The Forum – Inglewood

The Balboa Sports Complex – Encino

College of the Canyons – Santa Clarita

Cal State Northridge – Northridge

Eugene A. Obregon Park – Los Angeles

Pomona Fairplex – La Verne

LA County Office of Education – Downey

Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center – Palmdale

Visit VaccinateLACounty.com to find a vaccination site near you.

5/11/21