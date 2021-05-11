It’s never been easier to get your COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone aged 16 years and older who lives or works in LA County—regardless of immigration status. Please bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Help protect your loved ones and your community and walk up to any LA County-run vaccination site and get vaccinated today, no appointment needed!
- The Forum – Inglewood
- The Balboa Sports Complex – Encino
- College of the Canyons – Santa Clarita
- Cal State Northridge – Northridge
- Eugene A. Obregon Park – Los Angeles
- Pomona Fairplex – La Verne
- LA County Office of Education – Downey
- Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center – Palmdale
Visit VaccinateLACounty.com to find a vaccination site near you.
