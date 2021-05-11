City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

It’s Never Been Easier to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine

May 11, 2021

Never Been Easier

It’s never been easier to get your COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone aged 16 years and older who lives or works in LA County—regardless of immigration status. Please bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Help protect your loved ones and your community and walk up to any LA County-run vaccination site and get vaccinated today, no appointment needed!

  • The Forum – Inglewood
  • The Balboa Sports Complex – Encino
  • College of the Canyons – Santa Clarita
  • Cal State Northridge – Northridge
  • Eugene A. Obregon Park – Los Angeles
  • Pomona Fairplex – La Verne
  • LA County Office of Education – Downey
  • Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center – Palmdale

Visit VaccinateLACounty.com to find a vaccination site near you. 

5/11/21

