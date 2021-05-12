City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Live Public Comment via Zoom Effective May 19, 2021

May 12, 2021



City Council will now be accepting live public comment via Zoom beginning Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Participants will be able to “raise their hand” using the Zoom icon during the meeting, and they will have their mic un-muted during comment portions of the agenda to speak for up to 3 minutes per item. Written public comments may be submitted via email to ccpubliccomment@southpasadenaca.gov. There will no longer be a voicemail call-in option for public comment.

For closed session, public comment will be taken at the beginning of the meeting. The public will be released from the meeting so that the Council can convene closed session discussion of items allowed under Government Code. Any action taken in closed session will be reported by the City Attorney during the open session meeting immediately following. A separate Zoom webinar link will be provided for open session for the public to attend.

Speakers are invited to provide name (optional) and the agenda item about which you are commenting or, alternatively, to specify you are making a general public comment about an item NOT appearing on the agenda. Please visit the City Council agenda meeting page here for additional guidelines.

5/11/21

