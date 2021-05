You can’t fight a pandemic on an empty stomach. Nearly 1 in 3 residents has suffered an instance of food insecurity since the pandemic started.

That’s why LA County is mobilizing public agencies, nonprofits and volunteers to provide free meals to anyone in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Together we can support our most vulnerable communities.

To help out or find food resources near you, please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food

5/13/21