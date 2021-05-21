Facing Financial Hardship During COVID-19 Pandemic? Financial Navigators are Here to Help

Are you or your community members feeling stressed and overwhelmed about finances? Help is available through the LA County Financial Navigators program.

Financial Navigators are here to help prioritize your financial concerns, identify immediate action steps, and make referrals to other social services and resources that may offer long-term assistance. A Navigator can guide through some of the following concerns:

Paying for daily expenses

Supplementing income

Paying back debt

Locating food and housing resources

Finding special services or resources for you and your family

How to stay well and plan ahead

Community members who live in L.A. County and are facing financial difficulties can get started with a Financial Navigator by completing a short online interest form. You can also call (800) 593-8222 for assistance in completing the form. Sign up today to get a free session!

