South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Facing Financial Hardship During COVID-19 Pandemic? Financial Navigators are Here to Help

May 21, 2021

Financial Navigators

Are you or your community members feeling stressed and overwhelmed about finances? Help is available through the LA County Financial Navigators program

Financial Navigators are here to help prioritize your financial concerns, identify immediate action steps, and make referrals to other social services and resources that may offer long-term assistance. A Navigator can guide through some of the following concerns:

  • Paying for daily expenses
  • Supplementing income
  • Paying back debt
  • Locating food and housing resources
  • Finding special services or resources for you and your family
  • How to stay well and plan ahead

Community members who live in L.A. County and are facing financial difficulties can get started with a Financial Navigator by completing a short online interest form. You can also call (800) 593-8222 for assistance in completing the form. Sign up today to get a free session!

