City Budget Outreach Continues

The City of South Pasadena conducted an online survey to gather input regarding priorities for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. Additional opportunities for public input are available as the budget progresses through the approval process.

The community survey, which ran through April 30, 2021, allowed residents to provide input on specific City services and programs. A summary of responses have been posted to the City’s website along with clarifying notes on the budget from the City. The input received allows the City to better understand community priorities for future spending.

A draft operational budget will be presented to the Finance Commission for review at its next regular meeting schedule on Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. The public meeting will be conducted via zoom webinar and the community can participate live. A link to the meeting will be posted with the agenda at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Input received throughout the budget process will be provided to both the Finance Commission and the City Council. Following the Finance Commission meeting, a draft budget will be presented to the City Council in June for review, with adoption of a final budget required by June 30, 2021.

The Budget serves as a “blueprint” for providing City services and as a working financial plan for the fiscal year. The budget process has evolved with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy. As the City transitions to providing full in-person services, the draft budget was developed as a baseline to maintain pre-Covid service levels. While there are many uncertainties and changes that will inevitably dictate the City’s financial future we will be proposing a budget to serve as a reference point. The City is also preparing to renew the Strategic Plan in the coming months. In addition to forming a renewed community vision, the strategic plan will seek public input to establish priorities, develop clear goals and provide an overall plan for allocating City resources to a variety of programs and services. The discussion of the use of one-time federal funds and one-time lease for cell tower sites will be integral to the strategic planning process as we seek to align the goals identified in the strategic plan with the appropriate funding sources, the capital improvement plan, important policy decisions and initiatives.

If you would like to participate in the budget process, please visit our website or submit your comment to: budget@southpasadenaca.gov or via voicemail (626) 403-7309.

5/24/21