Please remember when you donate blood to drink plenty of water starting the day before your scheduled donation, do not skip any meals and bring your driver license, CA ID or passport. If you’re a student we will accept your school ID as long as it includes your photo, name and birth date.

Blood Donor Center Hours

Monday – Thursday – 9;30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday – 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

5/24/21