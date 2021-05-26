Library Summer Reading Program Launches June 1st

Reading Colors Your World! The South Pasadena Public Library’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) will take place Monday, June 1 through Saturday, July 31. SRP encourages kids, teens, and adults to read and track time spent reading. Readers can track their accomplishments and earn prizes. SRP also offers virtual storytimes, online Wonderful Wednesday events, and Take & Make craft kits to explore hands-on creativity at home. The SRP is generously sponsored by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library. Visit the Summer Reading Program webpage to get started!
Cathy Billings
Library Director
5/26/21